#LUD | Faldo’s childhood, ex Levante, the film’s common thread

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Valencia. Arriving this Friday in theaters, Llenos de Gracia is a movie starring Carmen Macchi, Paula Ocera, Pablo Chiabella or Nuria Rodriguez and inspired by the personal story of Valmiro “Valdo” López, a former player, among others, at Real Madrid. and lifted.

The film, directed by Roberto Bosso, brings viewers closer to the daily life of a group of children staying at a boarding school and how it changes this summer with the arrival of a nun who finds the motivation they need in football.

That nun, Sister Marina, existed in real life and was the catalyst for Faldo to find a path that would lead him years later to victory in Spanish, Mexican, Indian or Greek football.

The film is intended for all audiences and takes place in the summer of 1994 in conjunction with the World Cup in the United States. In fact, there are some references to a football related event.

In addition to the sports content, it also delves into values ​​such as friendship or self-improvement. All this with the sometimes casual tone provided by the young actors playing the group that goes from the classroom to the green, to create a sense of unity that will help them develop and spend an unforgettable summer.

More Stories

Laudato Si’ Week encourages believers to step up efforts against the climate crisis

14 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Kairos School students dressed as Adam Sandler and even Netflix responded: Video | Pop culture entertainment

22 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Stan Sport announces 4K Wallabies vs England test program

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

A donkey, a movie star in the Palme d’Or competition

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Little Nicholas hits cinemas with his first animated movie

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The most-watched movie on HBO Max isn’t Snyder Cut, but this comedy

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science. – Spot three times the earth’s buds in the sun – Publimetro México

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

RCD Mallorca does not rule out Hopi exit – Mallorca Sports

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to Hide WhatsApp “Last Time” from Specific Contacts (Finally)

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ovaldi, the Texas police chief shot after the shooting

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Women’s Alianza Lima will tour the United States and play two international friendlies

6 hours ago Leland Griffith