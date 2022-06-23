Laudato Si’ Week encourages believers to step up efforts against the climate crisis

The Lodato Si WeekThe week-long event marking the seventh anniversary of Pope Francis’ Encyclical on the Care of Creation, It will feature a series of global celebrationsAnd with the first public preview of the invitationA new movie starring Pope Francis.

Hundreds of thousands of Catholics will gather together from May 22-29 to celebrate Progress in reviving Laudato Si and intensifying its efforts through the Laudato Si Platform for Action at the Vatican. This new tool empowers Catholic institutions, communities and families to fully implement Laudato Si’.





Tomás Insua, CEO of the Laudato Si’ movementHe said: “Laudato Si Week has become a global celebration This leaves believers inspired to do more for our common home. In the midst of global chaos and destruction, Catholics are taking urgent action every day against the climate emergency and environmental crisis. Lodato Si Week It will be a source of inspiration and lessons for all people who are interested in the salvation of God’s creation».

Every day of the Laudato Si week there will be international, regional and local events Associated with one of Laudato Si’s seven goals. On the Day Celebrating Environmental Education, footage from The Invitation, a new feature-length documentary about Laudato Si, will be shown for the first time to the general public during a live broadcast event. “The invitation will be released worldwide later this year.

The event starts at 14:00 CEST on May 27th. Necessary Register at this link.

Facilitated by Deborah Castellano Leboeuf, Vatican News Correspondent and NBC News Contributor, The event will include:

Trailer for the movie Along with portraits of Pope Francis and environmental leaders. This will be the first time this material has been shown to the general public. The event will not be logged and clips will not be available after the event. Since this material has not yet been published, it may not be registered.

Interventions of Father Gustrom KraytemHead of the Environment Sector in the Vatican Department for Integrated Human Development, Nicholas Browncall manager, and arunaCandy, An administrative assistant at the Maison de la Gare and a climate refugee featured in the film.

Open question-and-answer session, where journalists will be able to ask questions. Submit your questions during the event through the form Questions for reporters here.

The Pictures So that journalists can use it in their reporting themselves Available here (Image via Laudato Si’ movement).

The full program From Laudato Si Week, which includes global events in Uganda, Italy, Ireland, Brazil and the Philippines over here and less. Catholics are encouraged to inspire their community iRegister your events local in LaudatoSiWeek.org/en.

Monsignor Marcelo Daniel ColomboArchbishop of Mendoza, Argentina: “By baptism, we are responsible for the life of our ecclesial community. How can we not as a Church have a joint responsibility for this mission of witnessing love, respect and care for all things created by the Father?”

Monsignor William SticklingBishop of Ciudad del Este, Paraguay: “Documents are forgotten over time and the implementation process sometimes takes 50 years. But with Laudato Si, we don’t have much time. Let’s do something now!”

The theme of the week is “Listen and Walk Together”. Laudato Si Week ‘2022 is sponsored by Dicastery for Integrated Human Development and facilitated by the Laudato Si Movement in collaboration with various Catholic partners.

*All world eventsExcept for the movie preview on May 27, it will be broadcast on channelsFacebook s Youtube From the Laudato Si’ movement.

Sunday May 22

12:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon CET, Pope Francis’ Angels

15:00 CEST prayer meeting from Uganda

As oil companies continue to build the East African pipeline and construction is destroyed, Ugandans will celebrate Laudato Si’ Mass, restore creation by planting trees and listening to the cry of the earth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bnp60jE1oOg

We present to you the analysis of Praedicate Evangelium +