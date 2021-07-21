Luis Advincola will become a Boca Juniors player, Diario Expresso

Luis Advincula will become a Boca Juniors player in the next few days. This Tuesday, the “xeneize” team reached an agreement with the Peruvian footballer and Rayo Vallecano to arrive in Argentina on Thursday..

According to the journalist Emiliano Rady From ESPN, the national side will undergo medical studies this Thursday, then stamp its signature for the next 3 years. The transfer of the Peruvian player will be just over two million euros.

for this part, Cesar Louis Merlot, a journalist at TyC Sports, noted that “The Football Board told Luis Advincula moments ago that it was giving him the famous clause that the footballer had requested. If in a few hours it is reflected in the contract that the club must send to its lawyer, he boards a plane to come to Boca“.

It is worth noting that the former Sporting Crystal player did not travel with Rayo before the start of the season to close his move to Boca. Now, Advíncula will be presented in the coming days to be available to Miguel Angel Rosso, and by the way, he shares the locker room with his friend and compatriot, Carlos Zambrano.

Liberators Cup

This Tuesday, Boca Juniors will play the second leg of the Libertadores Cup 2021, second leg of the Round of 16 against Atletico Mineiro in Brazil. In the first leg, the two teams tied without goals so that the Argentine team could take advantage of the away goal.

If Russo advances to the next stage of the competition, Luis Advíncula can be taken into account for this match.

#ESPNF360 📺 | ESPN Breaking news! reach Tweet embed That Boca has already closed Luis Advincola as the new right-back. Also, news with the topic Juan Ramírez y San Lorenzo. pic.twitter.com/LCaFhvWcWS – ESPN Soccer Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) 20 July 2021

