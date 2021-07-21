Tokyo 2020: Discover a Ugandan athlete who escaped the health bubble to find work

Ugandan athlete Julius Siketoliko He was located four days after he disappeared from his training camp at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after leaving a note saying he wanted to find a job.

“The man was present today in Mai Prefecture without injury or involvement in any crime. (…) He was carrying his identification document and identified himself. It is not clear who will look after him, the team or the embassy Osaka police officer told AFP.

Last Friday, alarms went off at the sporting event to be held in Japan, after Julius Siketoliko You will not appear for a COVID-19 test and you will not be found at your hotel.

Julius Siketoliko recently won a bronze medal at the African Weightlifting Championships. Photo: Instagram

The 20-year-old recently found he would not be able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which open on Friday, due to a problem with Olympic quotas.

He left a note in his room asking to send his things to his family in Uganda, according to agents from Izumisano in Osaka Prefecture, where the team was stationed before Olympic Games.

On Tuesday, police said, the athlete traveled to Nagoya, central Japan, and then near Gifu Prefecture, before moving to Mie Prefecture.

“He was found in the house of some people he was in a relationship with. He did not resist. He cooperated and we are still questioning him about his motives. The officer added.

Ugandan sports officials told AFP on Saturday that the young athlete recently won the bronze medal at the African Weightlifting Championships and has a lot of experience despite his young age.

In Japan, strict restrictions were planned for all participants in the Games, due to the worsening health crisis in the country.

With information from Agence France-Presse.

