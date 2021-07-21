The Ugandan athlete who fled Tokyo 2020 will be repatriated – El Sol de México

Julius Cikitoliko, weightlifting who went missing for several days after escaping from the Olympic Village provided by the organization tokyo olympics, They will be repatriated soon, I announce Ugandan Embassy in Japan.

The Ugandan diplomatic delegation said in a statement that the necessary preparations are being made to return the athlete to his homeland, and that he will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities in the investigation of the case.

➡️ Might interest you: Tokyo 2020 beds are not anti-gender: we tell you the truth about this furniture

“Any matter of evading the responsibilities that he had to undertake in Japan that is linked to his disappearance from the training camp will be properly managed after his return to Uganda.” pointed to African Embassy in his office.

Siquitoliko Last Friday left the hotel IzumisanoAnd he left a note in which he expressed his desire to stay there Japan And work in the country to leave the difficulties in their home country.

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive the most relevant feedback in your email

Yesterday, the 20-year-old athlete was found by police in Mie Prefecture (Central Japan), Where he is believed to have traveled after traveling by high-speed rail from Osaka (West)The area where the Ugandan equipment has been installed.

Strict regulations set to celebrate “bubble” games Such as in the middle of the pandemic Athletes or other event participants are prohibited from traveling anywhere other than their hotel, training venue or locations previously approved by the organization.

|| With information from EFE ||

➡️ Stay up to date on our Google News Channel