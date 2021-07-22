Olympia is being boosted with UPN footballers for a US tour

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Three-time Olympia champion He left on Wednesday for the United States where he will play a four-game series. Between the two of them it will be against their great rival Motagua Football Club.

The cool novelty of the white box is that it has been enhanced with players from Los Lobos de la UPN; They are the defenders Lesvin Medina and Nelson Muñoz.

Those led by Pedro Truglio have none other than Javier Portillo, Samuel Cordova, Gaston Diaz and Brian Bekeles in the defensive zone; Since the rest merged the national team and 23 subsidiaries of Honduras.

In this way, the three-time Olympia asked UPN to loan the two defenders only to face the tour they will be taking in the USA.

“This matter is being dealt with between the managers of UPNFM and Olympia. It’s due to the team’s losses in selections, and we’re loaned we came on loan for this round,” said central Nelson Muñoz.

He added: “They wrote to me last night that I was going on the trip. I have already spoken with the principals of Olympia and that I will pass on a loan to UPNFM, But I couldn’t imagine traveling to these friendlies.”

friendly by us

Olimpia will begin his tour by facing El Salvador’s Limeño on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. in a duel in Atlanta.

Later on July 25 in Houston, they will face Blue Star United at 6:00 p.m. at Aviva Stadium.

He will face Olympia Motagua twice and the first matches will be played on July 30 in Charlotte starting at 7:30pm at Macklenbury Country Sportsplex.

The second classic match between Olympia and Motagua is scheduled for August 1, and will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.