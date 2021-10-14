Machismo has influenced women and girls not to engage in science – Diario de Xalapa

Machismo has influenced women and girls not to engage in science, He says Luz Miranda Atelano Herrera, a student at the Autonomous People’s University of the State of Puebla (UPAEP) who, At the age of 21, she is the youngest Mexican astronaut involved in research fields Botany as part of the Hecate mission.

He argues that having a limited view of the opportunities that exist in this field, such as the spatial domain, means that they cannot fully know the number of opportunities available within it and when choosing their career, it is not among their options because they do not. know that.

“It is necessary to hold more events of this kind, and work to make women’s work more prominent because of I’ve seen that women have no problem wanting to get involved in this field, but a lot of times they don’t because they don’t know it.“.

while viewing The virtual program for promoting scientific vocations to women To combat gender inequality in science, technology and innovation promoted by the National Council for Science and Technology (CONASET), the conference gave “Cultivate dreams that take us to the stars.”

“Unfortunately, there is still a lot of masculinity here in Mexico and there are many situations in which it is Unfortunately, parents do not allow girls to study engineering Because they think it’s still a men’s job and I’m specifically happy that there are events like this to make women’s work visible and that these kinds of things aren’t meant for men.”

He confirms that investigations are similar to those in which he participated They are seeking to simulate a mission on the Moon or Mars for which various experiments have been conducted They were looking forward to testing on the International Space Station, but initially they were tested on Earth which is the purpose of analog emissions.

“In that mission I went to, I was the only one from Latin America, in the same way I was the youngest at that time and the results I got were very satisfactory, in fact, congratulations, I and my partner Sarah Aparicio, this kind of research collaborates with scientific research and projects futuristic seeking innovation in the field of space.”

Moreover, it indicates that Mexico is not a country that allocates a large budget for science, so whoever decides to do this, man or woman, has to emigrate to other countries To receive better opportunities or grow as expected.

Luz Miranda Atilano Herrera recently represented Mexico as the Biolab Officer, responsible for growing plants, hydroponics and testing different types of water solutions; their results will be used in an experiment by the European Space Agency at the end of the year, which is expected to be used in future missions in space. Research at LunAres Research Station in Pila, Poland in collaboration with Polish scientific institutions such as the Pomeranian Medical University.

Only 35% of women work in sciences

Xalapa, Veer. – Researcher Higher Technological Institute Khalaba (ITSX) Omar Romero Sandoval It reveals that only 35 percent of women work in STEM fields.

It indicates that girls from the age of 6 start to appear less talented than men according to a 2017 study Because of gender stereotypes, they cultivate the idea that intelligence is more common in men and this affects their ability to choose science-related professions.

“Women cannot be elected in those fields; they cannot choose those professions because of all the prejudices that exist and only 35 percent of women are in these kinds of fields.”





During the G-Tech (Gender, Technology, Science and Humanities) event, a virtual program to advance scientific careers in women such as To combat inequality, points out that creativity and innovation are wasted To not include women in those areas.

“We can see that it is not a national issue, it is an issue affecting the national development plan for the sustainable development goals of the 2030 Agenda and I am pleased to know that we have more than 1258 districts in 12 conferences, reaching more than 13,000 participants in all conferences.”

Regarding the program, he points out that it is not just a series of conferences, where an investigation is being conducted in the country to find out the motives and causes. Barriers that women must be able to study engineering and be in the field of science or mathematics.

“So there’s a group of researchers who have validated and documented all the young people who are in higher education who are already working in STEM fields.”