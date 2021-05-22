“Mall Agent” and “Who Killed Sarah?” It stands out amongst the most recommended Netflix productions

Since the start of the pandemic, for many, broadcast platforms have become the best ally in facing prolonged restrictions. But sometimes, a great presentation of content can consume a fraction of the time we spent watching a movie or series.

A study conducted in the United States in 2019 indicates that average surfing is for adults 7.4 minutes a day on one of these platforms before deciding what to watch.

This is why listening to our close friends’ recommendations is never much, which will undoubtedly make the task of searching content much faster.

Recently, Netflix did a study In Latin America to decide who makes the best recommendations? And where two productions are of Chilean origin, “Mall Agent” and “Who Killed Sarah?” It stands out among the top 10 recommended.

This study considered implementing a survey of 5,000 people in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil in January 2021.

Friends, partners or colleagues Who do we trust to choose a new Netflix series or movie?

The results of this measurement show that half of the respondents They said they watched a series or movie only on someone’s recommendation. But not all suggestions are identical.

While the streaming giant Netflix is ​​ranked # 1 in helping us discover our favorite series or movie, this is largely due to10 most popular“The level of confidence varies from case to case.

As indicated by the entertainment company, between choosing recommendations from our partners or friends when viewing content, We trust our friends’ words up to twice that.

On the other hand, among the suggestions of our co-workers and children, we take into account up to three times the recommendations of the smallest home.

In the advice script about movies and series that arrive on social networks such as Tik Tok or the like, the respondents played them safely, followers. Recommendations from your sisters and brothers.

Below we share a list of our recommended Netflix series and movies:

