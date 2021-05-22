“Mall Agent” and “Who Killed Sarah?” It stands out amongst the most recommended Netflix productions

13 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Since the start of the pandemic, for many, broadcast platforms have become the best ally in facing prolonged restrictions. But sometimes, a great presentation of content can consume a fraction of the time we spent watching a movie or series.

More Stories

“Queen of Katwe”, the new film by Mira Nair

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

They will create a new district in Uganda

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

New Disney Inspiration: The Unusual Story of a Ugandan World Chess Champion

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Hector Soto’s Column: A Winter’s Dream: Finally, Big Movie

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

When will Riverdale season 5 release?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada – The decree to create a registry of mobile phone users is published in the Department of Finance

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“Mall Agent” and “Who Killed Sarah?” It stands out amongst the most recommended Netflix productions

13 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Against inequality, Guterres proposes a “solidarity tax” for those who have benefited from the pandemic

13 mins ago Mia Thompson

The United States is putting pressure on the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers

15 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Pope: We pray to the Holy Spirit for peace in the Holy Land

16 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Surgeons celebrate the approval of the new technology for the distortions with a government scheme

4 hours ago Mia Thompson