“Queen of Katwe”, the new film by Mira Nair

Queen of Katwe tells the true story of Fiona Mutese, a young Ugandan woman. A girl born into a modest family who dreamed of becoming a chess champion and succeeded.

Lupita Nyongo is one of the film’s protagonists and Mira Mayer is its director.

“Mira managed to bring authenticity and a lot of love to this story. Mira knows Uganda well, she loves this country and wanted to show that Ugandans are determined, correct people, and the fact that you live in a place where you have to fight does not always determine who you are,” says the actress. .

David Oyelowo plays the man who will discover Phiona’s talents and help her fulfill her dream.

“I think the fact that Mira is a woman was so important because if the director was a man, then maybe my character is the protagonist and not a little girl. We’ve seen that happen in many other films. I think the story this way is more interesting and inspiring, at least for me.” It was, “the actor explains.

The Queen of Katwe participated in the last edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is already on display in British and Irish cinemas and will open in February in Germany.