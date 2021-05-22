“Queen of Katwe”, the new film by Mira Nair

38 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Queen of Katwe tells the true story of Fiona Mutese, a young Ugandan woman. A girl born into a modest family who dreamed of becoming a chess champion and succeeded.

Lupita Nyongo is one of the film’s protagonists and Mira Mayer is its director.

“Mira managed to bring authenticity and a lot of love to this story. Mira knows Uganda well, she loves this country and wanted to show that Ugandans are determined, correct people, and the fact that you live in a place where you have to fight does not always determine who you are,” says the actress. .

David Oyelowo plays the man who will discover Phiona’s talents and help her fulfill her dream.

“I think the fact that Mira is a woman was so important because if the director was a man, then maybe my character is the protagonist and not a little girl. We’ve seen that happen in many other films. I think the story this way is more interesting and inspiring, at least for me.” It was, “the actor explains.

The Queen of Katwe participated in the last edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is already on display in British and Irish cinemas and will open in February in Germany.

More Stories

They will create a new district in Uganda

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

New Disney Inspiration: The Unusual Story of a Ugandan World Chess Champion

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Hector Soto’s Column: A Winter’s Dream: Finally, Big Movie

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

When will Riverdale season 5 release?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada – The decree to create a registry of mobile phone users is published in the Department of Finance

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Luis Manuel Segas and donated it to a kids team in Uganda – Colombian football – a sport

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Border economy records millions in losses due to waiting in line – telemundo San Diego (20)

37 mins ago Mia Thompson

“Queen of Katwe”, the new film by Mira Nair

38 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Donnelly, awaiting the US military’s decision to continue with Lyon – Polideportivo

41 mins ago Sharon Hanson

A floating park on the Hudson River, a new Manhattan attraction

42 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The Science Behind the Gypsy and Paparazzi Pot: Fitur’s UMU Show

4 hours ago Mia Thompson