Mar-a-Lago search: FBI searches for evidence of Trump obstruction of justice at his Florida mansion, according to the attorney general’s office

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

explained,

The FBI searched Trump’s mansion in Florida on August 8.

The Justice Department on Friday released a revised version of the document that allowed the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida home earlier this month.

It’s a 38-page affidavit that provides, among other things, details about classified documents allegedly taken from Trump from the White House that the former president returned to the National Archives earlier this year.

The FBI indicated to the judge in the transcript that it thought it was likely to be found ‘Evidence of obstruction’ of justice by Trump In the record of his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach.

He said there was “probable reason to believe” that classified national security documents were moved to “unauthorized” locations on Trump’s private property.

