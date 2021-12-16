Marlon “Cheto” Vera confident that his first fight in 2022 will bring him closer to the UFC bantamweight title | Other sports | Sports

The Ecuadorean is closing out 2021 with success and with the spotlight once again as one of the must-see fighters in the 135-pound UFC.

Marlon Chito Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 12-6 UFC) closed 2021 undefeated and ranked among the top ten in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) heavyweight category. His knockout victory over Frankie Edgar last November at Madison Square Garden in New York this month allowed him to finally put himself in eighth place and expect the company to name a challenger. higher 5 in his first fight in 2022 in pursuit of his way to the top at a weight of 135 lbs.

“I am very happy for this climb in Categories: number eight in the world. I think it was the least that happened after defeating the (former) eighth-placed in New York.” Chito Vera in a video distributed to the media.

This year, the Ecuadorean starred in only two clashes within the mixed martial arts company: on June 19 against England’s Davy Grant, at UFC Vegas 29, and on November 6 against American Edgar at UFC 268.

‘Chito’ Vera entered the top ten in UFC bantamweight division for the first time

$216,000 purse taken by ‘Chito’ Vera for a stunning KO of Frankie Edgar at UFC 268

After achieving the most important victory of her career at the expense of the former lightweight champion, Vera expressed her desire to face someone from higher 5 to claim the title, as his goal is to be champion.

In that batch of the top five, Puerto Rican Rob Font, American Cory Sandhagen, Brazilian Jose Aldo and American Tyler Jeffrey were also included. TJ Delachau and the Russian Peter Yan. The current champion is Aljamain Sterling from the United States.

However, 29-year-old Manabita has for months been challenging former bantamweight champ and current seventh-ranked champion Dominic Cruz, who last Saturday became the division’s number one winner with 14 victories following. TJ Dilacho with No. 13, Uriah Faber and Rani Yahya with No. 12.

“I’m really happy, motivated, and as usual I’m training, because the fight that comes to me will lead me to the title, I think I’m well prepared,” Vera said, while thanking “the whole of Ecuador.” that are supported.

Idol Chone is the best player in UFC history weighing in at 135 pounds with nine wins before the decision. (Dr)