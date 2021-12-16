Marlon “Cheto” Vera confident that his first fight in 2022 will bring him closer to the UFC bantamweight title | Other sports | Sports

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Ecuadorean is closing out 2021 with success and with the spotlight once again as one of the must-see fighters in the 135-pound UFC.

Marlon Chito Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 12-6 UFC) closed 2021 undefeated and ranked among the top ten in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) heavyweight category. His knockout victory over Frankie Edgar last November at Madison Square Garden in New York this month allowed him to finally put himself in eighth place and expect the company to name a challenger. higher 5 in his first fight in 2022 in pursuit of his way to the top at a weight of 135 lbs.

“I am very happy for this climb in Categories: number eight in the world. I think it was the least that happened after defeating the (former) eighth-placed in New York.” Chito Vera in a video distributed to the media.

This year, the Ecuadorean starred in only two clashes within the mixed martial arts company: on June 19 against England’s Davy Grant, at UFC Vegas 29, and on November 6 against American Edgar at UFC 268.

‘Chito’ Vera entered the top ten in UFC bantamweight division for the first time

$216,000 purse taken by ‘Chito’ Vera for a stunning KO of Frankie Edgar at UFC 268

After achieving the most important victory of her career at the expense of the former lightweight champion, Vera expressed her desire to face someone from higher 5 to claim the title, as his goal is to be champion.

In that batch of the top five, Puerto Rican Rob Font, American Cory Sandhagen, Brazilian Jose Aldo and American Tyler Jeffrey were also included. TJ Delachau and the Russian Peter Yan. The current champion is Aljamain Sterling from the United States.

However, 29-year-old Manabita has for months been challenging former bantamweight champ and current seventh-ranked champion Dominic Cruz, who last Saturday became the division’s number one winner with 14 victories following. TJ Dilacho with No. 13, Uriah Faber and Rani Yahya with No. 12.

“I’m really happy, motivated, and as usual I’m training, because the fight that comes to me will lead me to the title, I think I’m well prepared,” Vera said, while thanking “the whole of Ecuador.” that are supported.

Idol Chone is the best player in UFC history weighing in at 135 pounds with nine wins before the decision. (Dr)

More Stories

AP source: NFL expects changes to COVID-19 protocols | Sports

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The San Diego Wave Fútbol, ​​affiliated with the NWSL, has presented its shield and the colors it will wear on its 2022 debut.

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

MLS 2022 schedule: Charlotte football debuts and MLS Cup advances one month to Qatar 2022 World Cup | MLS Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Uganda records another positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Opening of the 2021 International Chinese Language Educational Exchange Week

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Real Salt Lake Asma Mastrowini Permanent Director | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why is exercise important for people with spondylitis

10 mins ago Mia Thompson

Marlon “Cheto” Vera confident that his first fight in 2022 will bring him closer to the UFC bantamweight title | Other sports | Sports

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The full list of holiday deals on over 1,000 games is now available at the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

14 mins ago Leo Adkins

The ‘mysterious’ disease has already caused several deaths in South Sudan

15 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp tax approved in Uganda: You will be charged for using the app

17 mins ago Leland Griffith