‘Marry Me’: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma star in first movie trailer | United States | USA | USA | celebrity | nndc | Persons

actress and singer Jennifer Lopez It marks his return to the big screen after the success of “Hustlers”. Now, the Bronx singer will be starring in Marry Me (Marry me) with Colombian Maluma and actor Owen Wilson.

Postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the romantic comedy has released its first three-and-a-half minute preview, where you can see Kat Valdez (J.Lo), the star who is about to marry her boyfriend Bastian (Maluma).

In the trailer, you can see that Jennifer Lopez is not far from reality with her character, as she plays a famous singer who is immersed in a concert tour. However, her life takes a new turn when she discovers, through paparazzi, that her boyfriend is cheating on her with his assistant.

Upon hearing the news, on stage, Kat sees Charlie (Owen Wilson), a divorced math teacher holding a sign that reads “Marry Me”. Driven by the moment and the audience, the singer marries a fan on stage. The rest that is noted is how the couple deals with the ups and downs of their lives.

“Marry Me” (“Marry me”), based on the homonymous book by Bobby Crosby, directed by Kat Koiro and with a crew led by Jennifer Lopez, Maluma and Owen Wilson.

Casting was completed by actors such as John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Putto, Stephen Wallem, Jamila Jamil, Utkarsh Ambudkar and a special appearance by Jimmy Fallon. The film’s premiere is scheduled for Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022.

