‘Marry Me’: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma star in first movie trailer | United States | USA | USA | celebrity | nndc | Persons

45 mins ago Cynthia Porter

actress and singer Jennifer Lopez It marks his return to the big screen after the success of “Hustlers”. Now, the Bronx singer will be starring in Marry Me (Marry me) with Colombian Maluma and actor Owen Wilson.

Postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the romantic comedy has released its first three-and-a-half minute preview, where you can see Kat Valdez (J.Lo), the star who is about to marry her boyfriend Bastian (Maluma).

In the trailer, you can see that Jennifer Lopez is not far from reality with her character, as she plays a famous singer who is immersed in a concert tour. However, her life takes a new turn when she discovers, through paparazzi, that her boyfriend is cheating on her with his assistant.

Upon hearing the news, on stage, Kat sees Charlie (Owen Wilson), a divorced math teacher holding a sign that reads “Marry Me”. Driven by the moment and the audience, the singer marries a fan on stage. The rest that is noted is how the couple deals with the ups and downs of their lives.

“Marry Me” (“Marry me”), based on the homonymous book by Bobby Crosby, directed by Kat Koiro and with a crew led by Jennifer Lopez, Maluma and Owen Wilson.

Casting was completed by actors such as John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Putto, Stephen Wallem, Jamila Jamil, Utkarsh Ambudkar and a special appearance by Jimmy Fallon. The film’s premiere is scheduled for Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022.

Recommended video

Watch the trailer for “Red Alert”

Trailer for Netflix’s Red Alert

More Stories

Chucky Lozano appears in a surprising way in the Netflix series, Narcos México

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“You” gives us the best TV moment of the year on Fox News

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Viral video | A presenter angrily discusses with a guest his lack of knowledge of the Netflix series “You” | Laura Ingraham | Raymond Arroyo | directions | social networks | United States | nnda nnrt | Widely

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary | Will there be a new Harry Potter movie?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Diario Extra – Hernán Jiménez with DIARIO EXTRA: ‘With what I did, Love Hard filmed 50 films in CR’

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Alexa will help you choose the movie you want to watch on Netflix

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

NASA selects easy-to-use machines to introduce new science about the moon. Madrid Complex for Deep Space Communications

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

Santa Ursula neighbors use FIFA visit to protest

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

It became MultiVersus, Warner’s Smash Bros. It’s official now. We’re distributing bullets featuring Superman, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, and more in 2022

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

Which one has the best method?

38 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

AMLO in Washington: Why would you travel to the US?

39 mins ago Leland Griffith