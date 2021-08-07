Medals and live scores. Mexico, Colombia, etc.

There is still a lot of competition going on as the Olympics approach this final weekend. But a storm, heat and a spike in coronavirus cases loom with the upcoming 2020 Tokyo lockdown.

The COVID-19 rush continues: Tokyo recorded 5,042 cases on Thursday, a new one-day record for the Japanese capital. Doctors and public health experts are increasingly concerned that the Olympics are contributing to an increase in infections, despite the disapproval of Japanese leaders.

The flow of people into central Tokyo has not increased compared to the time before the opening of the Olympic Games. I don’t think the Olympics caused an increase in infection, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference on Friday.

Although the Olympics ended on Sunday, experts may not be able to analyze the Games’ impact on COVID-19 cases for at least two weeks due to the virus’ incubation period.

Belarus coaches forced to leave the Games: The International Olympic Committee has revoked the accreditation of two Belarusian coaches allegedly involved in an attempt to force sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya to return home against her will.

The Olympic body said it decided to withdraw the coaches in order to preserve “the welfare of the athletes of the Belarus National Olympic Committee who are still in Tokyo and as a temporary measure.”

Hassan’s quest continues: Dutchman Sivan Hassan will be looking for her second gold medal in tonight’s women’s 1500m final. She has already won the 5000m and is ready to compete in the 10,000m tomorrow. No woman has ever won all three races in a single Olympics

Football Gold Championship postponed: Team Canada and Sweden will play the women’s soccer final in Yokohama, near Tokyo, tonight. The match was postponed from the 11 a.m. (local time) start time due to the extreme heat and humidity, which has affected many athletes competing in the outdoors, and could raise concerns about the men’s and women’s marathons this weekend.

The races are held in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo, where temperatures are often cooler than in Tokyo. Despite starting early in the morning, temperatures for Saturday’s women’s marathon are likely to be between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. Sunday will be a little cooler, when the guys are running, with forecasts around 24°C. Relative humidity values ​​on both days are expected to be between 70% and 80%, making the outside weather much warmer.

A tropical depression headed toward Tokyo could bring a much-needed respite from the heat, but it also threatens rain at Sunday’s closing ceremony. However, the forecast for the storm is still uncertain.

Medal table: China leads with 34 gold medals, followed by the United States with 30 and Japan with 22. The Americans top the table with a total of 92 medals. China is in second place with 74 medals, and the Russian Olympic Committee is in third place. 58.

What is at stake:

Athletics: It’s the penultimate night of action-packed competition at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. The medal events begin at 8:50 p.m. Tokyo time with the women’s javelin throw, followed by three events: the men’s 5,000m final, then the women’s 400m final, and the 1,500m final. The night concludes with the men’s and women’s 4 x 100m relay finals.

Basketball: The United States will face Serbia and Japan will face France in the women’s semi-finals.

Boxing: Julio La Cruz of Cuba battles for his second straight Olympic gold medal against Republic of China player Gadzhimagomedov. La Cruz, who won the lightweight gold at Rio 2016, went up to the heavyweight this time.