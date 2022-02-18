Michael Morales and Emiliano Linares return to training in Mexico | Other sports | Sports

Guayaquil-born Emiliano Linares, who is shaping up to be the second Ecuadorean to contend for a place in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) from the Dana White Contender Series, arrived in Mexico City on Thursday to continue his training at the Bonebreakers Academy, aiming to defend the 145-brand Budo Sento Championship lbs. Hours before passenger Michael Morales flew to Tijuana, although this afternoon the welterweight posted on his Instagram account that he was on his way to Miami, United States.

Entrepreneur Giulio Molina gave an account of Linares’ arrival on Mexican soil through a photograph accompanied by his teacher Augusto dodger Montano.

While Morales, who made his UFC debut on January 22, defeating American Trevin Giles in the Octagon at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, stories A video clip apparently showing him driving around in a car in Miami.

Both fighters traveled to Mexico on a mission to prepare for their next MMA challenge.

Linares is expected to defend the Budo Sento welterweight title in May this year against a contender to be determined. Next, the fighter from Buenos Aires will follow the instructions of American promoter Alex Davis.

Morales, for his part, will return to the discipline of the Interam Lounge, in Tijuana, after the training base he completed in 2021 in that city bordering the United States with the goal of his first UFC debut.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSO, Morales admitted that he sees Kazakh Shavkat Rakhmonov, the 15-0 record holder, as a potential competitor.

On February 25, in the same Tijuana, Guayaquil bantamweight player Adrián Luna Martinetti will return to the scene, duel for this division’s championship of Ultimate Warrior Challenge Mexico (UWC) at UWC 31. (Dr)

