MiHoYo talks about the Genshin Impact Edition for Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

MiHoYo talks about the Genshin Impact Edition for Nintendo Switch

Once again, we come with a recently published message regarding one of the highlights in the catalog available on the Hybrid console. This time we’re talking about it Jinshin effect.

Apparently, this posted tweet lets us know the details regarding the expected premiere of the title on the Nintendo Switch, which was confirmed months ago but without news since. right Now, miHoYo, The official in charge of the title, said they hope to release it this year and acknowledge that they have had some problems with development on the hybrid console.

You can take a look for yourself below:

3. When will the Switch version of Genshin be released?

A: Maybe sometime this year. There were problems with the weaker hardware.

what do you think? Feel free to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game Here.

