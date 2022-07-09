Missing traveler found dead in white sand

Alamogordo, New Mexico – A missing visitor to White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said.

Over the 4th of July weekend, White Sands Park Rangers launched a search after an unmanned vehicle was found in the park. At 11:02 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2022, search and rescue teams discovered a dead man lying off a track.

The New Mexico State Police (NMSP), the lead agency, is investigating the incident and will be responsible for providing information about it.

During the intense summer heat, it is essential to be prepared and know your limits. For summer hikes in White Sands, the park recommends starting on the coolest part of the day, early morning or early evening.

“We recommend that visitors do not begin to hike when the temperature is at or above 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is no shade or water along any of the park’s trails,” a flyer states.

“We also recommend that hikers bring at least 1 gallon of water per person per day and high-energy snacks. Wear a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, and light, loose-fitting long-sleeved clothing and long pants to help protect skin from the sun.”

Visitors are required to always have a plan when going on a field trip.

“Carry a cell phone and tell someone who is not in your group where you are hiking and when you intend to return. If you get lost, stop, stay put, and call 911.”