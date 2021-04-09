MLB goes against the tide: what sets it apart from other sports

Major League Baseball, in the midst of an era in which instant searches are made, increases the duration of its matches.

With the start of a new season of Major League Baseball (MLB), data has cast a reality in the baseball world. The truth is In an era when instant winking is sought on television stations, Major League Baseball’s average matches have grown in duration, reaching an average of 3 hours 16 minutes in the first 44 games of the emerging season.

This is a 9-minute increase in the 3 hours and 7 minutes that lasted for the transitory 2020; 11 minutes to the already huge record of 3 hours and 5 minutes which lasted on average in matches in the 2017 season and 14 minutes longer than in the 2014 season, just to give an example of the continued growth in match duration in It is a sport that has been criticized for its slow development, and which is cited as the main reason for the decline in interest in young fans.

Baseball has the longest demographic of fans among the major team sports in the United States with an average age of 57, which contrasts with the NBA average of 42.It didn’t find any major fixes, as it adapts at a slow pace and changes its rules to shorten a few minutes of game time to the beat of a clock that has run out of battery, while the digital world is at full speed.

And while other sports have been revolutionized to suit global immediate standards to keep the media show going, Baseball continues to extend its duration in the opposite direction of modernity.

When MLB ALL STAR GAME 2021 is played

Although it was originally scheduled to take place in Truist Park, where the Atlanta Braves is located, it was decided to amend it due to the voting law adopted in Georgia and It will eventually be the new stadium for Denver. The event will start on July 13th.

Reasons why MLB ALL STAR GAME 2021 will be repositioned

Modify this event, among other changes made, It is a strong response from the university to a new Georgia state voting law that unfairly limits access to the polls, especially for people of color.

“The MLB essentially supports the voting rights of all Americans and opposes restrictions on opinion polls. In 2020, the MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build the future for everyone involved in shaping the United States.”Commissioner Rob Manfred said.