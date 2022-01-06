Morbius | When will Morbius premiere on Netflix? On what day will Morbius be able to appear on the broadcast?

The film, which will hit theaters in April, will also hit the streaming platform. Find out when it starts here.

Fans of the Spider-Man movie world recently received bad news as Sony Pictures announced rDelayed Morbius release date by a few monthsPresumably due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I remember that the production starring the actor Jared Leto, has already undergone some changes in his debut on the big screen. In fact, the first release date is set for July 10, 2020, however, It has been postponed to April 1, 2022.

Despite the change in plans, the good news is that in addition to reaching theaters, the movie that tells a story Doctor Michael Morbius, who is searching for a cure for his strange disease, turns into a vampire, will also appear in the broadcast.

When will Morbius premiere on Netflix?

Good news for the fans, because according to the site What’s on NetflixMorbius should come to Netflix “Sometime between August and November 2022” in the United States.

in case if Latin America, will be the premiere of Morbius through the live broadcast service HBO MaxAlthough there is no exact date yet, it is rumored that he will arrive at the beginning of the second semester.