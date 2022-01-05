La casa de papel: Sandra Gomez, Ursula Corbero / The Tokyo duo to compete on motorcycles at the Dakar 2022 | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | Fame

After his short stint on the popular Netflix series,Stealing money“, Sandra Gomez surprises thousands of her fans by participating in one of the most important events in the world. This is the 2022 Dakar Rally that takes place in Saudi Arabia, where he, along with his motorcycle, will try to put himself in one of the first places in the competition.

Sandra Gomez Cantero She is an actress born in Spain And one of his hobbies is driving motorcycles. in a contest 2022 Dakar Rally She is the only one who made her debut at the event.

But before that, he was a fan “Stealing moneyThey were able to meet Sandra Gomez Thanks to her participation in the aforementioned series, which has been considered one of the most watched on the streaming platform.

Sandra Gomez at the 2022 Dakar Rally (Photo: Sandra Gomez/Instagram)

It should be noted that Sandra Gomez replacing Ursula CorberoSpanish actressStealing money”, who plays Tokio, in one of the scenes where the aforementioned character returns to the Mint and Stamp Factory, where he is seen, dressed in a police uniform, driving a motorcycle. To the delight of the acrobat herself and her fans, everything turned out very well.

“When you get to the shoot, the director or in charge of that scene tells you a little bit about the idea they have, but they usually don’t know much about motorcycles. They tell you their idea and you have to see if it can be done or not. There are times when I think: That’s what they ask me about that only Tony Pooh can doThe actress confessed Reason.

Since when does Sandra Gomez compete in sporting events?

Sandra Gomez She’s not a rookie pilot, well, she belongs to Cres Team XRaids Clinic He has been competing in sporting events for many years with his inseparable companion, his motorcycle.

The competition began at the age of eight. This allowed her to become the Trial of Nations Champion at the age of 15 and then in enduro where she was declared the champion of the very tough AMA Endurocross event in the United States in 2015.

Sandra Gomez has participated in many motorcycle sporting events. (Photo: Sandra Gomez/Instagram)

Why did you decide to become a double in stock?

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Sandra Gomez, gave some details about his life and how he started in the world of acting, and became a businessman.

“I play stunt racer because I love it and because I also have to earn a living (…) to live, I also do other jobs. I also work as a presenter at “Garage TV” and am the coordinator of the Women’s Committee of the Spanish Motorcycle Federation.“, precise.

Gomez pointed out that sometimes he does not have much time left, and therefore he cannot watch the series.Stealing money“.

Your participation in Dakar 2022

Your participation in 2022 Dakar Rally, which started on January 1, has been very fruitful due to the support and training Lorenzo SantolinoHe is currently the best Spaniard ranked in the general classification (sixth).

“I explained to him how the road manual works, I relayed my experience so that he could avoid most of the mistakes I made. It’s Dakar where you have to live the experience, know the race you’re up against, and understand that it’s a very dangerous trainingProfessor said Sports World.

In addition to these teachings, Sandra Gomez comes from a family that loves motorcycles. He has a brother, Alfredo Gomez, who is one of the best enduro racers in the world.

