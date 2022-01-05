52 series and documentaries on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, Disney plus, Movistar+, Filmin, Starzplay and Apple TV+

It smells like camels, and while we wait for the luscious climax of the Christmas holidays, we’ll be doing our weekly review of the premieres on the platforms. Specifically, 52 series, films and documentaries arrive from today until Sunday at NetflixAnd from the movieAnd Amazon Prime VideoAnd Movistar +And Disney +And HBO MaxAnd STARZ PLAY s + Apple TV.

“Cleaner Girl”

Elodie Young stars in this drama that follows the story of a female doctor who crosses the American continent to the United States to receive treatment for her son. Things get complicated and she finds herself at the service of a gangster who hires her to clean up the crime scenes raised by his men.

Premieres Wednesday on HBO Max

deaf

Based on the graphic novel by Cece Bell, the animated series for children stars Cece, who loses her hearing at a young age. Soon she will find her own superhero who will help her come to terms with what makes her extraordinary.

Premiere Friday on Apple TV +

“wold”

Stars Inma Cuesta and Roberto Alamo in this horror film have always focused on a family that lives happily apart from the rest of society. Your peace of mind will be disrupted when a wild creature appears.

Premieres Thursday on Netflix

“rebel”

Reviving the famous Mexican series, which in turn came from Argentina, we meet a new generation of students who enter the prestigious Elite Way School, a direct gateway to success not devoid of envy and salsa.

Premieres Wednesday on Netflix

Tender Bar

George Clooney’s new film as director takes us to a Long Island pub, which has become the young orphan’s second home. With the help of his uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), this young man decides to pursue his dream of becoming a novelist.

Friday premiere on Prime Video

All premieres

Netflix

“4 halves” (Wednesday)

Bathtubs on Broadway (Saturday)

“Istanbul ClubP2 (Thursday)

‘Dota: Dragonborn’ L2 (Thursday)

“Hype House” (viernes)

“Imperfectas” (Friday)

“johnny testT2 (Friday)

“Mother / Android” (Friday)

Paramo (Thursday)

“Rebeldi” (Wednesday)

“Uncle Drew” (Thursday)

HBO Max

Disney +

from the movie

Movistar +

Prime video

STARZ PLAY

+ Apple TV

Espinof recommends…

Antler: a dark creature

A great heir to Wendigo legend Larry Fessenden, between post-crisis American Gothic and a vile fairy tale with a mighty creature, which comes from the hands of Guillermo Del Toro and Nick Antosca. A wonderful and unusual horror film from a large studio that pleases fans of the movie “Until Dawn”

Recommended by Jorge Lozer | cash | Wednesday at Disney +

What do we do in the shadows?

I don’t think I’m going to die recommending one of today’s best comedies whose first two seasons are now coming to Disney+. A true gem that brings heartfelt humor to vampire housemates as they attempt to take over Staten Island. Whether it’s just because of Colin Robinson or because of Laszlo’s adventures, fiction provides moments of falling to the ground laughing.