More Xiaomi phones updated to MIUI 12.5

A new wave of update to MIUI 12.5 has started rolling out. Find out if your device is among the selected devices.

after the first A wave of updates for MIUI 12.5 for 7 different devicesXiaomi now continues to update Phones from your catalog to me The latest version of MIUI is available.

Spread Global update MIUI 12.5 affect now Three new stations, all of them belong to previous generation The company’s smartphones.

Mi Note 10 receives the update to MIUI 12.5 global

Do not forget that in China, There are already more devices In a hurry MIUI 12.5.0 Update, either on a stable basis or through a company-enabled beta program. In the rest of the world, on the other hand, No beta software available, and users of the brand terminals have to wait for the stable update to roll out, and therefore, we have to wait longer for its arrival.

Anyway, Xiaomi is now starting to Three devices update to MIUI 12.5. They are as follows:

In the case of the latest models, in addition, The update comes with Android 11The latest version of Google’s operating system.

With these three models, they are already ten xiaomi phones Which received the update in the second phase of publication, after models such as Xiaomi Mi 11 did it during the first.

All news of MIUI 12.5 for Xiaomi phones

MIUI 12.5 is version Major update For Xiaomi devices. for him Official change list It is full of news small and big. It must be remembered, yes, that some of them They are exclusive to Chinese models, As is the case with the “desktop mode” which Xiaomi called “MIUI +”.

System: NEW: Gesture response is now instant New: 20 times greater rendering power. New: With custom device model settings, any phone becomes faster after an update. Improvement: MIUI has become lighter, faster and more robust.

System animation: New: New animation frame makes movement more realistic. New: The new user interface design focuses on visualization and makes your interaction with the device more realistic.

System sounds: NEW: Nature Mix is ​​an exciting new way to create your own notification sound system. NEW: Hundreds of system sounds representing animals from around the world. New: Audio from the stereo system.

Super wallpapers: New: Super mountain Siguniang wallpaper.

Privacy Protection: New: You can now see which apps access your clipboard and control access. New: Using approximate location adds points to protect privacy. New: You can now independently manage secret permissions and related app behavior. New: Web page behavior is now also tracked, helping you prevent unwanted and malicious actions. NEW: Now it’s up to you who and when you can track your behavior online. New: All apps now come with the GetApps Security Statement. New: Privacy risk checker. New: Control which apps you access and remove items from your gallery. New – Complete overview of all confidential permissions. New: You will be notified every time high-risk permissions are used and you can block corresponding actions. Improvement: All-new privacy protection page.

Notes: NEW: Create mind maps with complex structures. NEW: New tools for doodling and drawing. New: Long press on drawing to adjust strokes automatically. New: The Gestures shortcut now lets you create notes, tasks, and snippets anywhere. New: Snippets saves text, URLs, and images in Notes with just a few clicks. New: Dynamix layouts take Notes printing to a new level. New notes.

MIUI +: You can combine your phone and PC into one workstation. You can view MIUI notifications and open mobile apps on your PC. Applications can be transferred from your phone to your computer. Items copied to the phone can now be pasted to the computer and vice versa. Photos and screenshots from a mobile device can be used instantly on your PC. Web pages can be transferred seamlessly from one device to another. You can transfer files to your mobile device using the “MIUI +” panel on your computer. New “File Manager” and “Notes” for PC.

floating windows: New: Instant messengers now support floating windows. New: Floating windows can be quickly replaced with full-screen versions of apps. New: App cards display basic information when viewing apps as floating windows. Learn more about the new features in Special Features /

Xiaomi Health: New: You can now measure your heart rate with the camera. NEW: Start by manually recording your running, walking and cycling workouts, and enjoy tons of online workout lessons Improvement: Automatic training recognition is now more accurate.

Start screen: New: Move “waves” to download apps. New: “Blast” movement to uninstall apps. New: New design for app folders. New: Portrait layout for Recents.

spit: New: The aspect ratio on the external monitor is automatically adjusted during transmission. New: The application’s audio stream in a floating window is separated from the other audio.

Nube de Xiaomi: New: Password manager lets you store passwords in the cloud. New: You can share a device’s location with other people in a Family Sharing group. New: Location information can be recorded automatically before the device is turned off. New: Convert images to PDF.

Mi Carrier Services: New: You can now manage multiple SIM cards.

Noun: New: A more convenient way to move the cursor using the slider. New: Function buttons allow switching between languages ​​and keyboards. New: You can press and hold the function buttons to access more functions. New: Custom keyboard themes.

Threads: New: Font weight adjustment options for third-party fonts. Optimization: Customization features for system wallpapers, animations, and sounds.

Browser: New: Customize wallpaper in lighting mode. Improvement: Redesigned Incognito mode. Optimization: Pages load faster now.

Mi family: New: You can now manage multiple SIM cards. Improvement: Renewed Device Control Center.

Search: Improvement: Local search results are now automatically sorted. Improvement: All-new design.



This article somehow suggests Objective and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. When a user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news item, Andro4all receives a commission.

