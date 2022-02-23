Morocco beats Argentina as the team with the most matches without losing

Morocco, along with Nigeria, is one of the first teams to qualify for the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations (CAN). Which will be held in its 2022 edition in Cameroon.

The draw against Gabon ratifies the classification Incidentally, he led the North African national team to set a world record.

Gabon could not count on captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Since contracting coronary artery disease after overcoming COVID-19 has made him head to London. Gabon advanced twice, with two goals by Alvina and Aguird, but Morocco equalized with two goals by Boufal from a penalty kick and Hakimi in the 84th minute.

The series started after losing to Gabon 2-3 on October 15, 2019 In a friendly match at Ibn Battuta Stadium in Tangiers.

After this defeat, Vahid Halilhodzic’s men launched a game process and results that led them to be candidates for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. And they set their sights on the World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco beat Algeria 3-0 in the qualifying phase of the African Nations Championship (CHAN). He remained undefeated at the end of 2019 after his 3-0 victory over Burundi and a 0-0 draw with Mauritania in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Three more friendly matches after the epidemic at the end of 2020 which ended in a 3-1 win over Guinea; The same result against Senegal and 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Two more wins in the CAN rankings Against Central African Republic 0-2 4-1 that made way for the 2021 premiere by beating Guinea 1-0 in January of that year. Immediately after that, it was CHAN’s turn as they beat Togo 1-0 and Uganda 5-2 but drew with Rwanda 0-0. In the knockout rounds of the tournament which they ended up winning, they passed their playoffs against Zambia 3-1; Cameroon 4-0 and Mali 2-0 in the Grand Final.

It is these championship matches that cast doubt on the winning streak Because it is a tournament played only by football players from the local leagues, although, in the end, they represent Morocco and its first team.

In March 2021, en route to the African Cup of Nations, they drew 0-0 with Mauritania and They beat Burundi 1-0. Since that moment, Morocco has scored 11 consecutive victories and the huge jump in the quality of the Atlas Lions can be appreciated.

Two friendlies against Ghana and Burkina Faso who won the minimum. The second stage of the African Cup of Nations classification ended with 21 goals in favor of Sudan, after its victory over Sudan 2-0. Guinea-Bissau 5-0 3-0; Guinea 4-1 3-0 Sudan 3-0.

In the Arab Cup at the end of 2021, Morocco lost the final after a penalty shootout to Algeria, 2-2. Before that, they beat Saudi Arabia 1-0. Jordan 4-0 and Palestine 4-0.

So far in the African Cup of Nations, Morocco beat Ghana 1-0, Comoros 2-0 and the record match ended in a 2-2 draw against Gabon. The fact of squaring the circle called the team to conquer Africa again.