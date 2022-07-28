Movie chase in the United States after a thief stole a delivery truck in California

Anyone who witnessed the persecution taking place in California would not have known if it was part of the filming of an action movie or if it was. real event. This is because of the strange scenes seen on the road, where a driver in the opposite direction is driving down the road with a stolen truck, crashing into some cars in his path as if it was a pinball, and not stopping while he was. The authorities persecuted him.

All this event, which took place in the city of Los Angeles, began at the person referred to He stole a delivery truckand began to be persecuted by the authorities. He didn’t stop for anything or anyone, he was driving at full speed, in the opposite direction, he just crossed the sidewalks and took several cars ahead to avoid being chased by the police. His strategy was nothing but to sow chaos wherever he went.

After several kilometers of persecution and police registration The whole escape sceneThe thief tried to escape by jumping off the wall, but he also didn’t succeed and ended up being arrested by the authorities. Although the chase was very rugged and left several areas damaged by the ferocity with which the driver circulated, there were no grief-stricken victims and, as the police indicated, they saw only material damage.

California, engulfed in a nightmare of fires

This event is the first that California has made news in several weeks, and not because of the devastating fires ravaging the West Coast of the United States. California is one of the hardest-hit states in the country, and its governor, Gavin Newsom, is highly praised in the country for his performance. Confronting the jungle drama This is currently a large part of the state lives, and there are still many problems recorded.

Newsom’s popularity is so great that some see him as a potential candidate for the presidency of the United States in 2024 to represent the Democratic Party, in the hypothetical case that President Joe Biden does not run or receive support to run. Repeat as a filter. Names sound too Among Democrats are Vice President Kamala Harris, New York Mayor Eric Adams, Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.