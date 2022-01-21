Movie Plaza Catedral will be shown in the United States

Panama movie Cathedral Square , Directed by Abner Benaim Continue to mark important milestones. This film, which is part of the shortlist in the Best Foreign Film category at the Academy Awards, will be shown in theaters in the United States.

This was announced by its director, Abner Benem, on Más Que Cine. The director clarified that the rights to distribute Plaza Catedral in the United States were acquired by Goldwyn Films and that it will start showing in theaters next week in Los Angeles, California.

Promotional work for the movie Plaza Catedral, starring Els Salas, Fernando Xavier de Casta, and a special post by Manolo Cardona, executed by the Apertura Films team and still paying off.

First show in Panama

The Plaza Catedral was scheduled to be officially released on January 20 in Panama. However, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, it has been decided to set a new date.

The premiere of Plaza Catedral, the first Panamanian film to be part of the Academy Awards shortlist, is scheduled for Thursday, February 3.