Netflix has officially confirmed the achievement of the second season of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s hit series

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix It became a trend again after the success of the Korean drama a few months ago “squid game”, which is a production directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk It managed to grab the attention of users, being one of the most popular series of 2021.

This is what is stated in its nine chapters of production Netflix It aroused all kinds of comments from users who are already waiting for the second season of the series.

And now, in the middle of an investor meeting Netflix, Ted SarandosOne of the company’s senior managers confirmed that there will be a second season of “The Squid Game,” adding in his words that: “The Squid game world has just begun.”

A few months ago, the creator of the series Hwang Dong HyukAnd He added that the second season will focus on him again Seong Ji-hoon, the hero of the story Lee Jong Jae, which is done with an award 45.6 billion won (approximately $39 million USD) In the terrible competition in which hundreds of debtors compete to earn that money.

and that is “squid game” Came to the catalog Netflix after 13 years working Planning and production. Hwang Dong Hyuk The idea was in 2008, But it was originally planned as a movie rather than a series, inspired by comics like ‘Battle Royale’ y ‘Liar’s Game’.

We must remember that “squid game” starring Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo), Jung Ho-yeon, Tripathi Anupam, Oh-young Soo y Wi Ha-joon.

It was released last September “squid game” It has become the most watched series of Netflix, which earned him a nomination in United State for prizes like Gotham oh go Golden balls.

