Riverdale Season 5 is coming to Netflix in full

digital millennium

Mexico City / 20.01.2022 20:30:40

Don’t wait any longer! The fifth season of the beloved and strange suspense series Riverdale Finally available through the platform flow Netflix.

through their social networks, The series has announced that all 19 episodes of Season 5 to date are now available as a paid subscription in Mexico and Latin America.

“Good news, the fifth season of #Riverdale has finally arrived in its entirety (19 episodes) on Netflix in latin americaInform the followers of the series.

The fifth and newest season of Riverdale It starts with the last days of the beloved characters fromTo the series as students at Riverdale High School.

Given that, they would live from an epic dance to a bittersweet graduation. but nevertheless We’ll start the group off as guys, all going back to college in Riverdale in an attempt to escape their turbulent past..

It should be noted that the series took a short hiatus from it Warner Latin America Pay TV, where he usually spends Tuesdays. However, a “break” has been taken and new episodes will return in 2022, reportedly. In the case of the United States, it can be seen through a series CW.

caov