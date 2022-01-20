Batman | Matt Reeves, Political Scandal, Real Murders for Film Production | DC | Warner Bros. | Robert Pattinson | Cinema and series

Without a doubt, The Batman will be one of the greatest films of the year due to the dark and authentic style already seen in the trailers which takes us back to the Nolan trilogy. The technologically advanced Batcave, the development of the villains and the detective character of Bat-Man are just a few aspects Matt Reeves He worked on script and directing.

