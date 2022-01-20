Batman | Matt Reeves, Political Scandal, Real Murders for Film Production | DC | Warner Bros. | Robert Pattinson | Cinema and series

Without a doubt, The Batman will be one of the greatest films of the year due to the dark and authentic style already seen in the trailers which takes us back to the Nolan trilogy. The technologically advanced Batcave, the development of the villains and the detective character of Bat-Man are just a few aspects Matt Reeves He worked on script and directing.

A story inspired by a real political corruption case

In an interview with MovieMaker, Matt Reeves noted that he was inspired to write the screenplay with the idea of ​​bringing Batman back to his beginnings in the comics. (Detective Cartoon No. 27 of 1939) Like a black figure, any strict detective at the time. “From the idea that somewhere rotten and you’re trying to swim against the tide to fighting it and making a difference, that’s the core of Batman,” said the director.

“I had to see a deep plot, so I watched the movie All the President’s Men and re-read the book, and I started saying, ‘Well, how do we begin to describe how rampant corruption is? ” It’s very similar to the president’s men in that sense.” Reeves noted.

Narrates the book and the movie The real political scandal of Watergate, Its streak of corruption reached such a degree that it caused the departure of the then President of the United States, Richard Nixon. That’s why, in The Batman, The name of the mayor of Gotham City is Don Mitchell Jr.. , s Attorney General Jill Coulson, two of the main nicknames of the personalities involved in the scandal.

The puzzle, “The Tower Killer”

In The Batman, among the many themes that will be seen, there will also be a confrontation between Bat Man and a more cruel and twisted version of the Riddler, which will take Bruce Wayne to the limits of his abilities. From what director Matt Reeves himself commented, The character’s actions are inspired by the true murders of the so-called “Assassin of the Zodiac”, Which we’ll see from March 4.

