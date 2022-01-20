Eternals becomes the most-watched Marvel movie on Disney+

50 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Good news for the film directed by the Oscar winner Chloe Chow Since at the time of its theatrical release, it had to deal with extremely mixed reviews, it was even among the worst rated Marvel films. Also with a commercial career in the big rooms conditioned by the restrictions of the epidemic caused by Covid-19. In fact, in theaters eternity s shang chi They came to collect very similar numbers, $401.9 million in perpetuity compared to Shang-Chi’s 432.2.

As for the Eternals that left this honorary title, and not yet officially, one of the most-watched Marvel films on Disney +, other premieres in various circumstances were not taken into account. For example, the case of Black Widow released in theaters and on the digital content platform but at an additional cost. Samba TV harvests its data thanks to 28 million households in the US who have agreed to get the service.

As for Shang-Chi, Marvel and Disney will once again team up to develop a sequel with Simu Liu reiterating the main role, while the Eternals have not yet released plans in this regard to give continuity to the story being told. By Choe Zhao.

