MSU Cinema International continues its 5 Spanish-language film festival with “The Return”

Murray State Cinema International continues its cycle of gender representation and its festival of 5 Spanish-language films back, or later back, End of this week. Show director, Dr. Therese Saint-Paul, spoke to Tracy Ross about the upcoming film and its director, screenwriter and star Hernan Jimenez.

from MSU Cinema International website:

“back It is the story of a delicious and heartbreaking trip to Costa Rica after ten years in New York for 30-year-old Antonio. Actor and director Hernán Jiménez has not only written, directed, and written this second feature film, but has also funded it with the proceeds from his first feature film, his comedy work, and the most successful Kickstarter campaign in America. At that day. Far from the image of Costa Rica promoted by the country’s Ministry of Tourism, back It became Costa Rica’s highest-grossing film of all time and the first to gain international recognition. “

“[This film] It’s almost like an autobiography, “San Pablo Begins.” [about] A writer who lived in New York for ten years… Nothing was going right for him in Costa Rica. Turns out there are questions out there: Why did he really leave? Was it just being a writer or were there other reasons? I think this movement [raises] Many questions, such as why do people live in their home port? Some people never go… Some people go back and forth… Some people never come back. In this case, we found out that something might have been leaking.”

Saint Paul continues: “When he returns, he changes.” “You’ll never be the same when you come back, but are you better?” Are you more tolerant than you were when you left? Do you love your country more after seeing something else? All these questions appear in this film. It’s a very nice movie. It’s funny. There are serious problems in family relationships, with friends…so it is an interesting movie for many reasons.”

“There’s definitely a lot of Jimenez in this movie. Actually she’s saying that. It’s her own story. When he comes back home… he’s actually in for a culture shock. He’s shocked by his culture. In the chaos of Latin life: extroverted, sometimes insane, sometimes completely incomprehensible to a foreigner. Somehow he became an outsider in his own culture. Jimenez really wanted to explore these points of view. He writes about them in film, and he writes about them in real life. St. Paul explains a lot. .. Find your soul here.

“I think if you know the Latin Caribbean culture, you probably know this author and actor,” continues St. Paul. “It certainly attracted a lot of attention to Costa Rica because of its image, it encouraged tourism. Costa Rica is one of the most successful stories in Latin America. We know that many cultures in Central America faced political difficulties, revolution….” But Costa Rica came out of a very stable culture…compared to others. In many ways, it is a country that really attracts tourism, but he definitely liked the movie because it portrays [Costa Rican] Culture not only under a pink light, [but] As is.”

“Come here and take it all in. There’s a good thing…but there are some things that you might not like because you’re weird. [or] You think it’s too messy. [Jiménez] Wants to show that reconciliation from various sides. It’s like your family. You go back to a family you love, but sometimes you hate too. As it appears in the film,” concludes St. Paul.

Limited capacity, free offers for the community back It will take place on Thursday 3rd September and Friday 4th September at 7:30pm at the Kurris Center Theatre. For more information about Murray State Cinema International, visit website.