Murders: A Must-Watch Series

Released at the end of 2019 on Netflix without making much noise, ‘A murderous confession’ it’s a Much more than an ordinary killer documentary seriesNow that the fashion genre is being exploited to the point of nausea: any grim event, no matter how small it is, today it looks like it has the potential to become a product of a platform. The United States, a country with such a vast area as this dispersed internal demographic, it was The birthplace and scene of many serial criminals as there are strange ways to kill Lust for the spectacle has turned them into terrifying and charismatic celebrities.

The movie “Confession Killer” focuses on a character Henry Lee Lucas“Retard”, born in Virginia, who came to be considered in the 1980s He fought the most prolific in American history After recognizing more than 300 victims. However, this documentary series before Five seasons It goes beyond the usual narration of the genre, as the director focuses on the modus operandi of the killer and the criminal investigation, because the case of Henry Lee Lucas goes beyond his own crimes and becomes An anomaly of American society, As a magnifying glass magnifies group defects.

What do you read | The raw truth about the Russian power that you do not want to know Daniel Arjuna

I am looking for nothing on Henry Lee Lucas. Virgins surrender to one of the most unusual and unpredictable criminal cases. You may have seen “Henry: Portrait of a Murderer”, the controversial novel he directed John McNaughton 1986, due to the harshness of his pictures, It took four years to find a launch window. But the summary has seen many ups and downs since Lucas confessed to his first crime, his mother’s crime, in 1960, for which the court sentenced him to 40 years in prison, even though he ended up serving only 10 years.

It was in 1983, after a disappearance Becky, A 15-year-old teenager with whom Lucas had an affair – he was 50 – and Kate Rich, An 82-year-old woman the couple was living with, Texas Rangers arrested Lucas, who, during the trial, confessed to killing both women, adding one last: “But what about the other 100?”.

The quantity is striking An enormous amount of footage was filmed at the time: The amazement that the killer excited made the video camera follow him in all his movements. Lucas, who came from a very poor family, was poorly educated and very disorganized – his mother was an abusive prostitute and his father was a disfigured alcoholic man – the center of media attention and Finally I can eat three meals a dayEven if he’s behind bars. I am always by his side Jim BoutwellA Texas ranger with delusions of grandeur who saw Lucas as a springboard to police glory.

During the five seasons, “The Confession Killer” turns into A. An unpredictable fun ride where the end is hard to predict: Lucas incriminates himself as the owner of hundreds and hundreds of crimes across the country, until the contradictions and impossibilities in his confessions reveal that, most likely, he did not commit all the crimes he assumed. But, Why would anyone confess to crimes they did not commit that could land them on the electric chair?

“Confession Killer” becomes a playful game in which the end is difficult to predict: Why would someone confess to crimes they did not commit?

The series also contains current interviews with those involved in Lee’s case who, nearly forty years later, have reinterpreted facts assumed at the time, which later proved to be more than unstable. The movie “Confession Killer” touches everyone possible: The murderer’s abusive childhood, the inability, as an adult, to control certain motives, the media’s avarice of bait, the many flaws of the American judicial system and the development of forensic techniques, which made it possible today Crime decision That didn’t shut down or shut down by mistake for decades.

Ambition, fame, ignorance, need for love, prestige of justice, families’ need to heal wounds: The Lucas Affair was the result of a complete storm that is difficult to reproduce. The work of managers Robert Keener – Nominated for an Academy Award in 2010 for Food Inc. – And the Taki Oldham In puzzle making, he leads the viewer through all possible twists and turns, without anticipating and codifying information to achieve constant surprise. ‘A murderous confession’ A narrative marvel and an example of sophistication Its a corny type like “true crime”. Trust me, don’t miss it.