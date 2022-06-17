Nadia Ferreira: This is the severe disease that Marc Anthony’s friend suffered from in her childhood

Paraguay model Nadia Ferrara 23 years old will soon be the wife of the famous singer Marc Anthony. They whitewashed their love story just a few months ago, are inseparable from social networks and are already living their best moments with commitment.

Although not all of them are accepted and some criticize them for the massive age difference, they don’t seem to care and continue to love them. On this occasion, Nadia Ferreira will be walking down the aisle for the first time as she heads Marc Anthony This will be the fourth time since he has been married by Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon de Lima.

Nadia Ferrara She rose to fame when she was the runner-up to Miss Universe in December of last year, but the crown eventually went to Turkish model Harnaz Kor Sandu. Anyway, she has a significant career in the modeling world and she is a fan of fashion.

Nadia Ferreira. Source: TERRA Archive

During the Miss Universe contest, Nadia Ferrara He opened his heart and was touched that he had come this far after the health problems he faced in his childhood. She suffered from congenital torticollis and had to have surgery at the age of eight months which led to its consequences.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. Source: TERRA Archive

Only a few years later, Nadia Ferrara He partially lost his hearing, his sight and his ability to move. But with the support of her family, she started an intensive rehabilitation and was able to move forward with the help of a good medical team. Today her health is stable and she is successful as a model.