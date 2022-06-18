The fraternity plays opposites on the young; Causes permanent brain damage

14 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The “initiation riteIn the universities of the United States it is still constant sometimes ending in tragedy; The following story is one of them.

Danny Santoli, a 19-year-old college student, was so They were bullied that left him with permanent brain damage It prevents you from moving or talking.

Excelsior Digital recommends the following: Parents take the boy for circumcision and he ends up with brain damage

In a video he received ABC News Network Danny can be seen along with other students at the University of Missouri’s graduation rites, all consuming copious amounts of vodka and beer during Pledge Reveal Night as the ceremony was known.

it is known that The ritual was performed in October 2021 But so far the dramatic photo issue has been released.

After he finds himself completely out of whack due to alcohol, his other co-workers carry Danny to a nearby car.

Excelsior Digital recommends the following: They link COVID-19 to brain damage: a scientific study

Unfortunately, on the way, the drunk young men leave Danny, who falls to the ground and ends up hitting his head.

What seemed like a typical college fraternity party would leave Danny with permanent damage, and eight months later the young man is still unable to move or speak.

A little bit of the Young people who attended the party They will admit it Try calling 911 But, given the large amount of alcohol they had, None of them were able to properly dial the number.

Danny’s family now demands justice and that party officials face criminal proceedings.

Data from local media indicate that since 2000 At least 65 students died in the ritual of this kind in fraternities in the United States.

Emp

More Stories

La Jornada – Right-wing groups create the power to work from Mexico

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Nadia Ferreira: This is the severe disease that Marc Anthony’s friend suffered from in her childhood

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

What it is, how it works and how to use artificial intelligence online that creates pictures with just words

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Vladimir Putin: Video of the Russian President will cast doubt on his health

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The European Union condemns the “unacceptable” attacks on Juan Guaido in Venezuela

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Fans looked devastated after Peru lost to Australia

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

After losing to Australia in the play-off, Peru determines the future of Ricardo Gareca

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Assassin’s Creed Origins is free to play on consoles and PC

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

La Jornada – Right-wing groups create the power to work from Mexico

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Exports from Nuevo Leon grow by 20.6%: Ministry of Economy

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Faith that generates science and culture

14 hours ago Mia Thompson