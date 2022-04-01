Natalia Laforcade had a ‘complete experience’ with Adam Driver on ‘Annette’

This content was published on Oct 27, 2021 – 23:48

Morelia (Mexico) Oct 27 (EFE). Mexican actress Natalia Laforcade confirmed, on Wednesday, during the Morelia International Film Festival (Western Mexico), that she will work with American actor Adam Driver in the movie “Annette” by the French director. Director Leos Carax, it was a unique experience that moved her.

“It was a great experience to be next to Adam Driver, my friends were jealous,” the author of “Hasta la root” joked in a virtual meeting with the film’s producer Julio Chavesmontes.

“It was really so much fun. That moment in the story (with the participation of the actress) was so powerful and he entered the set so moved, he never stopped being in an emotional tone, in that cramp and at this moment LaForcade said I lived inside the story and that was so much fun.”

In the popular Carax movie, Lafourcade plays a police officer for a few minutes and, according to the singer, has an interesting interaction with Driver as she has to scold her character, Henry.

But Lafourcade was impressed not only by the seriousness and discipline of the 2020 Academy Award-nominated actor for Wedding Story (2019), but also by the director’s delicacy and the atmosphere of the film starring French actress Marion Cotillard.

He noted, “It was a surreal thing, as no one could have imagined. It was impressive to see Lewis in his role as director and realize the essence of Adam.”

The film follows the story of Henry, a famous comedian, who is married to Anne, an equally famous opera singer.

His life is perfect while the two’s success goes hand in hand, but the birth of their daughter, Annette, completely changes the situation.

It was atypical music recorded live with music and script by brothers Ron and Russell Mile, members of the Sparks group, that captivated LaForcad and left her filled with curiosity regarding the project she hopes to see on Wednesday at the Morelia Opening. festival.

“The musical part is something that catches my eye, that the whole movie is music, what’s up!” , cried the singer, who had previously made small forays into the cinema.

For his part, the film’s producer confirmed that the film, which opens in Mexico on November 4 in theaters and on MUBI on November 26, is a “free” work made with the aim of discovery and reinvention.

Regarding the director, Chavismontes highlighted Carax’s creative ability in filmmaking, his genius, and his commitment to his work.

“No one imagines what Leos wants,” he said, “but when he sees him he knows, he (and nothing else) is very strict.”

Carax will be present at the premiere of “Annette” in Morelia and will engage the audience with a series of questions and answers, an activity that will be repeated with part of the retrospective organized by the festival. EFE

