Tarantino Says His Next Movie Could Be ‘Kill Bill 3’

Rome, October 19 (EFE). – American director Quentin Tarantino said, today, that he “has no idea” what his next movie will be, although he referred to the assumption of “Kill Bill 3” as a “possibility”, during a newspaper conference at the Rome Film Festival, where he will appear Today he received an award for his career.

When asked about the third installment of the iconic saga starring Uma Thurman, he replied, “I have no idea what my tenth movie will be like. That’s a possibility.”

Tarantino (Tennessee, US, 1963) claimed to have “come to the end” of his film career, in front of a room full of journalists and the director’s fans who flocked in droves onto the stage in search of a coveted autograph at the end of the show. press wheel.

said the director, who has repeatedly warned that he will put a stalemate in his career with the tenth and final film.

Since “Reservoir Dogs” (1992), Tarantino has created imaginative and history-altering places in fiction, such as “Inglourious Basterds” (2009), set in Nazi Germany.

“I was trapped and didn’t know how to get out, so I decided to kill Hitler, and it seemed like a very good idea,” he laughed about how he thought about that outcome.

And he sent a message to those who accuse him of repeating the endings in his films: “I can do it because it’s my end, I’m the one who came up with this bullshit. You can’t do it because you’re stealing from me. I can do it every time: it’s mine”, it is released Between laughter, possessiveness and the audience.

“Except for Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 2019), he said, “I think I’ve never made a world that I would necessarily want to be a part of, after doing a quick review of some of its characters.”

He “gets along” with Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt in said film, and argues with Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton, “a crying baby.” “I love Rick, but I think he has a great career and doesn’t realize it, doesn’t appreciate it,” he said.

“It’s funny, because even if I liked my characters, I wouldn’t necessarily go out with them,” he said.

After spending some time contemplating the answer, he declared, earnestly for a moment, that if he could erase a film from the history of cinema, it would be The Birth of a Nation (1915), directed by David Wark Griffith, because “it is not only about racism, but it is It also brought the Ku Klux Klan back to life again in twentieth century America.”

In his latest project, the literary adaptation of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2021), Tarantino recounted that he “grew up reading literary adaptations of films.”

“I was reading literary adaptations of films I hadn’t even seen. About three years ago, I reread some films that I liked so much and thought they were really cool and should do the same with some of my films,” he explained. .

He wrote the first two chapters of “Reservoir Dogs,” but stopped and thought, “What the hell am I doing? It must be from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood! It was the last thing I did, it seemed like people loved it and it would do well,” he said, and took advantage of all The material he collected and did not include on tape to write the book. EFE

