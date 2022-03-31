This production is part of the production agreement for dozens of novels created by Grey’s Anatomy.

in the last days Netflix It was among the top 10 most viewed productions in Anna’s creationa short series that premiered in February 2022 and is perfect to watch in a very short time since it only lasts for 9 seasons . I know what it is.

It continues 9 seasons and is all the rage on Netflix: The series from the creators of Grey’s Anatomy

This series It appeared as part of the production agreement for dozens of novels that the creator of Grey’s Anatomy signed in 2017 with the platformAnd he is successful Bridgetonwho leads the ranking.

Create Anna is a television series based on true events. Netflix is ​​recreating the famous case of Anna Delvey, the alleged Instagram star who starred in a brutal 2019 scandal with defrauding hundreds of people and banks.

The series, consisting of 9 episodes, is part of the true story of Anne Delvey. She was an Instagram celebrity who was admired by millions of people inside and outside the United States.. Between 2013 and 2017, she was very active on social media, leading what seemed like a perfect life. However, what was behind all this photographic landscape was completely different. The scandal erupted in 2019, when he was convicted of several crimes.

The official summary of Anna’s creation



The official summary describes the series as follows: “Bold businesswoman or con artist? A reporter steps in to investigate Anna Delvey, who has convinced the entire elite of New York that she is a German heiress”.

curiosity invent anna



Anna Delphi’s real name is Anna Sorokin, who will go down in history as a Russian-German fraud who convinced millions of her alleged commercial success.

Sorokin began using the nickname Sorokin during his apprenticeship in the French capital, where he trained for Purple magazine.

Anna received about $320,000 from Netflix for the release of this short series based on her life story.

The series’ creator, Shonda Rhimes, was also responsible for other great productions of the time such as Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal.

Julia Garner started acting lessons at the age of 15 to try to overcome her shyness.

