this is American movie It is one of the most watched movies ever Netflix, which has a constant renewal of the titles in its catalog. In this case, the production that breaks it on the platform is just that It is about slavery in the United States.

Netflix: A movie based on a true event that won't let you get off the couch and runs for two hours

Harriet It is an American production that breaks it on the streaming platform and does not stop attracting users, so much so that it has become one of the most chosen. Directed by Kasi Lemons, it lasts 125 minutes and is based on real events.

the film It tells the story of Harriet Tubman, who led brave missions to free slaves, after she escaped herself in 1849.

The official synopsis reads: In this autobiography, Harriet Tubman escapes slavery and risks her life to win freedom for others via the Underground Railroad.

Harriet crew

Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman

Leslie Odom Jr. as William Still, Tubman’s ultimate ally on the Underground Railroad.

Joe Alwyn as Gideon Brodis, a slave plantation co-owner and Tubman’s former master.

Janelle Monáe as Mary Buchannon, a boarding house owner and friend of Harriet’s.

Jennifer Nettles as Eliza Brodis, co-owner of a slave plantation and mother of Gideon.

Vanessa Bell Calloway as Rhett Ross, Harriet’s mother.

Clark Peters as Ben Ross, Harriet’s father.

Henry Hunter Hall as Walter, a tracker.

