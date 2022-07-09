Netflix applies a ‘Like’ button to personalize content

12 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix new foot button So that users can indicate that they like content on the platform and that it can offer them alternatives series s More personalized movies.

It’s an icon with two thumbs up and it’s in the Categories section, where two options are currently offered: ‘Love her’thumbs up, and ‘I do not like it’with a refusal.

