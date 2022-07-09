Netflix applies a ‘Like’ button to personalize content

Netflix new foot button So that users can indicate that they like content on the platform and that it can offer them alternatives series s More personalized movies.

It’s an icon with two thumbs up and it’s in the Categories section, where two options are currently offered: ‘Love her’thumbs up, and ‘I do not like it’with a refusal.

“Time has shown us that these feelings can go beyond just ‘I like’ and ‘I don’t.’ With another alternative to telling us that you really like something, you’ll get the recommendations you see on your profile to better suit your tastes” Christine Doig Cardet, director of product innovation, said in a statement.

In this way, the choice ‘I love this’, which has already begun to be implemented in the version Netflix For TV as well as for web, iOS and Android devices, it adjusts tastes and the platform can give more accurate recommendations.

So far, users who have added a file ‘Love her’ For a movie or series, they have seen other content on similar topics in the recommendations section, while those who have clicked “Don’t Like” will stop seeing this type of recommendation.

However, with this new button, the platform offers other recommendations related to the series itself and those participating, for example, part of the cast or from the same filmmakers or screenwriters.

For example, if you like The Bridgertons, we would suggest more Shondaland-produced titles or starring its cast members. Doig-Cardet has been added as of this writing.

