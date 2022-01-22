Netflix has launched a music competition to find the next Latin star

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Neflix announced Friday that with the help of singers Raw Alejandro, Yandel and Nikki Nicole, businessman Lex Borrero and producer Tainey, it will look for the new star of Latin music on a “reality show” called “La Ferma”.

According to a statement from the entertainment platform, Spanish-language auditions will be held across Latin America, the United States and Spain to discover new urban Latino talents who will compete in “La Firma” to become the next global superstar.

Rauw Alejandro, Yandel, Nicki Nicole and Lex Borrero will be the main judges, and Tainy, “The #1 Latin Producer”, will serve as the mentor and music producer/supervisor for the competition.

Designed by Lex Borrero, developed by Howard T. Owens and director Nikki Boella, and produced by Propagate and NTERTAIN, the music competition will showcase the promise of the Latin urban genre and “the culture that has made Latin urban music a global phenomenon.” “.

“La Firma” will follow the contestants’ trips to Miami and cameras “where no other show dares to go” to undress “the drama, sweat and tears” one must go through to become a world star.

The winning artist will sign with talent incubator NEON16, founded by Lex Borrero and Tainy and declared the Fast Company’s most innovative music company in 2021.

“La Fama” contestants can go to netflix-tebusca.com to show the judges what they can offer.

Netflix is ​​a streaming entertainment service with 214 million paying members in over 190 countries who enjoy TV series, documentaries, and feature films in a variety of genres and languages.

