Netflix presents its first 100% controversial series on Rotten Tomatoes

The second season of space force On Netflix It premiered last Friday on the streaming platform and did so with excellent reviews. Although the first season ended as one of the company’s worst-reviewed series, the second season premiere of space force It has officially appeared on rotten tomatoes 100% acceptance rate. enormous! So far, there have been seven reviews from Hollywood critics and all of them have been favorable. Surprise for the series Steve Carell And the Greg DanielsThe first season had a horror rating of 39 percent.

«This is probably because comedy is not deeply rooted in politics, but I found it much easier to consume.«, can be read in the review Character Book. «After all, who wants their TV to simulate a world on fire? season 2 of space force On Netflix is ​​exactly what it should be. This time the comedy breaks everything and makes people laugh out loud. Steve Carell shines uniquely this season, as has the rest of the group. Once again, John Malkovich is very funny. And seeing Jimmy O. After this second batch of episodes, one might think that it’s too early to finish Spaceforce”.

What is this controversial comedy from the broadcast catalog?

For those who don’t know space forceNetflix series, here’s the official synopsis:

«An award-winning pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, the four-star General Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell), is in a frenzy when he is selected to command the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces, the Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark leaves his family behind and moves to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a colorful team of scientists and astronauts from the White House are tasked with getting the country back to the moon as quickly as possible. In addition to achieving spatial hegemony«.

Prepared by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (Office. headquarters. center), space force This is a very interesting comedy from Netflix. championship John Malkovich, Diana Silvers and Tony Newsom And the Ben Schwartz. also show Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Oo Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow And the without lake.