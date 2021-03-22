Netflix released an extended preview for “Who Killed Sara?”

This weekend, Netflix released a new preview of its new series, Who killed Sarah?, Written by Chilean screenwriter Jose Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela It will be released on Wednesday on the broadcast platform.

The 15-minute clip provides some details of the story about Sarah’s death. Meanwhile, his brother Alex – played by Manolo Cardona – is accused of the crime and is serving 18 years in prison.

In this way, the protagonist will seek to find the real person responsible for the young woman’s death, and review the necessary details to find this information.

“To take care of a family, you have to know how to bury secrets.”Says the progress posted on social networks.

“Sensual, haunting and suspense”, Netflix describes this novel by José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela, a Chilean living in Miami (USA) who worked on the production with other citizens: Rosario Valenzuela and Jean-Pierre Vica.

Check out the preview here: