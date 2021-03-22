New Resident Evil movie to be called “Welcome to Raccoon City”

Movie vampire Which will be released in September 2021 already has a name: Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. He was the director and scriptwriter for the movie, Johannes Roberts, Who revealed the information in an interview with IGN (va computer games) Where he also indicates that Collect facts from the first two games Tone inspired by Resident Evil 2: Remake.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It recounts the events that will take place in “Tragic night” In two locations: Mansin Spencer And the security Department From Resident Evil 2. The section is inspired by The first game is “silly creepy.”In the words of Roberts; While the other side narrates the blockade As in the movie Assault on the 13th District Police Station“.

The General accent The movie is inspired by remake From the second batch It was released at the beginning of 2019, which the director liked very much: “From that moment on, I think we all knew where we were going with this movie because it was a great cinematic experience, with Tone, with continuous downpours, those sorts of sides From the game. “

“I just chose it,” Roberts adds. “This is the world I want to work in.” “We have mainly collected Dialect remake From the second game and make it a model On this movie. “By the way, the tape It will be released on September 3 (At least in the US).

Claire Redfield To be played by Kaya Scodelario, Chris Redfield Written by Ruby Amell Jill Valentine Written by Hannah John Kamen Leon S. Kennedy By Avan Jogia, Albert Wesker By Tom Hopper, There is a wong By Lily Gao, William Birkin Neil McDonough Brian Irons By Donal Logue, Richard Aiken By Chad Rock and Lisa Trevor By Marina Maziba.

It has nothing to do with the Paul WS Anderson movies

The Filming concluded in December 2020; It would be a cinematic replay of this saga, apart from the many productions by Paul WS Anderson. It is not associated with Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, The 3D animated series that will premier on Netflix this year.