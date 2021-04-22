Netflix: Series and Movies to Watch This Weekend – Cinema and TV – Culture

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Suspense, drama and a little bit of animation are all part of the production show that Netflix has to see this weekend. Some run away from their comfort zone and want to surprise their fans.

The appearance of things

Marriages in crisis are fertile ground for a psychological drama or horror story. And if you add to that a strange or somewhat terrifying house, the result is this movie in which the couple finds out. There is something sinister That surrounds them and affects a new cycle in their lives.

The film is directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Bolshini, who have worked on series such as Succession And Cinema Verité, featuring shows from before Amanda Y Chris Norton-.

You can also read: Who Killed Sarah? 2 and other Netflix releases in May

Luis Miguel: Series (season 2)

You can actually watch episodes of this production based on the life of the Mexican singer. Once again, Diego Bonita enters the famous ‘Sol de México’ leather, delving into some of the mysteries, struggles and triumphs of the artist’s fame and family history. On April 25 it opens on the platform The second episode of the series, starting at 7 pm every Sunday, you can watch a new chapter.

Fatema

Followers of Turkish series may be pleasantly surprised by this production that is closer to the police plot than to the melodrama with which many people get acquainted with the series from that country. Everything here is about a woman who cleans houses and ends up being involved in a murder. Everything gets complicated and she has a drastic and violent change.

It might interest you: Elite, Netflix, already has a date for its new season

From the yakuza to the head of the family

IHumor and the Mafia meet in this production.

Animated series Japanese seize on humor to tell the mafia boss’ life change. Tatsuo was the strong and terrifying boss of the Organized crime He ends up becoming a dedicated family and home dad.

You will soon discover that what appears to be a simple matter is actually a daily battle and not an easy one. This five-episode anime offers fun insight into this process of change.

The Circle (season 2)

The new cycle comes from this commitment to the reality show with 13 episodes where contestants will reveal how far they can go in order to win a battle to be the best influencers. A duel without borders where fame, social networks and hyperbole are heroes. Some chapters are already available to watch for this competition and new episodes of the show will be released on April 28th.

You might be interested: “Sound of Metal,” the silent favorite at the Oscars

In search of Shela

Series and movies to watch on Netflix

This documentary follows the hit series “Wild Wild Country,” which revolves around a religious sect that has come to create a new space for meeting and strengthening their beliefs in the United States. In search of SheEla, he focuses on one of the leaders of the group (Osho). What happened to his life .. Is the question that this production that was tasked with searching for in India is trying to answer?

civilization
qCulturaET

More Stories

This is the viral dance created by some African kids that roams the whole world

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada – Nomadland brings my everyday life to the screen; They captured it perfectly

19 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Disney actress dies at age 15 from brain tumor

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Who killed Sarah? It became the most watched series on Netflix US.

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The series Who Killed Sarah? It’s indeed the biggest uncrowded hit in US Netflix history

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Who killed Sarah? Becomes Most-Watched Non-English Language Series on Netflix in the US | TV and display

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Are there problems returning to the United States with a visitor visa if I request an extension in advance?

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

British “dominant” and new Ugandan

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

This is the viral dance created by some African kids that roams the whole world

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Advance a joint attack against the rebels in Somalia – Prensa Latina

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Movies and series to better understand the nuclear tragedy

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring