Netflix: The Scariest Movie To Watch On May 30th

After the Coronavirus pandemic, Persons They tend to be more suspicious of new trends or interesting topics, such as certain types of movies or series hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people are wondering what they can see in a giant flowNetflix, where you can find a variety of movies with different themes and genres.

Let’s remember that after the Coronavirus arrives in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix o Disney Plus.

Qu ver and Netflix

For this reason, we have created a recommendation for Movie So you can enjoy this weekend with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family or partner

It comes to the bar the witch, Which falls within the broadcast giant, falls under the category of horror but also with a historical context about witches and their concept.

The Witch is a Canadian-American movie released in 2015, which had great success with the supernatural horror genre at the time; The tape was written and directed Robert Eggers, And thus his first appearance in directing.

The shocking film starring Anya Taylor Joy, Ralph Ennison, Kate Dickey, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger and Lucas Dawson, and received heavy criticism. appropriate By the experts.

De qu trata the witch

A witch tells a family story prim From the seventeenth century he encountered the forces of evil inside the forest, outside his farm New Britain.

But inside this farm, aside from being isolated from Persons, They begin to have certain supernatural experiences that start with that to influence Physically and psychologically for everyone Family.

Production is now in giant flowNetflix, it was a Co-production The International of the United States and Canada, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2015, and was later Chest It is widely used in different countries, such as Mexico On February 19, 2016.

This is how the movie The Witch was received Hassan Critics, being a box office success, with a budget of only 4 million, she managed to collect $ 40 million.

Here is the trailer for this movie:

