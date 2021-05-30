STA is the BEST NETFLIX movie to watch on Sunday May 30th. Stallone Classic

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Time to give the call a chance To Netflix It’s here, this Sunday is perfect for spending time with family and a movie, which one is the best classic? Not long ago, through the Los Gatos, California platform, all films derived from Rocky, the 1976 movie, were included. Sylvester Stallone And make it one of my favorites Hollywood.

What do you watch on Netflix on Sunday?

The recommendation this time comes from a movie that, with just a million dollar investment, has raised more than 200 times its value ($ 225 million), 10 Academy Award nominations and 10 statues for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Installation.

Also, it should be noted that Stallone He was the writer and hero who had a hand Rocky Balboa A young man of Italian descent who became a champion of boxing, produced a whole series of successful films with five sequels: Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa and two. Role: Creed and Creed 2; The latter is also available on Netflix.

But there is nothing better than going to the origins, and while you may have already seen Rocky, this is an opportunity to see her again and understand how this low-cost movie has become a milestone in American cinema, to raise the profile of an actor’s career. , To win an enormous sum of money, to put Stallone into the Boxing Hall of Fame without being an athlete in this branch and above all he is chosen to keep himl United States Library of Congress National Film Registry For being “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant”.

Use this Sunday to watch Rocky and if you want to follow you then that will be yours

psc

More Stories

Subliminal messages arriving on Netflix, what do they mean?

10 hours ago Cynthia Porter

US movie chains that won’t require a mask for those vaccinated against COVID-19 – Telemundo San Diego (20)

18 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to Watch a Live Stream of the Gateshead Diamond League Series

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Friday arrived! Find out about the weekend premieres on Netflix, Amazon, and Disney – El Financiero

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Three movies from the 90s with good stories that you can watch on Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Director “The Camino” asks for sympathy to end the Mediterranean cemetery

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

STA is the BEST NETFLIX movie to watch on Sunday May 30th. Stallone Classic

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to Watch a Live Stream of the Gateshead Diamond League Series

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Capture the moment a meteor falls on Indonesia’s most active volcano (video, photos)

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Two scientists have discovered the largest geoglyphs ever discovered in India

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

They have redesigned PlayStation 5 in an amazing old fashioned way

5 hours ago Leo Adkins