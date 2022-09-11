New details revealed about the possible return of Rafael Nadal to Colombia | Tennis

Two weeks ago, Argentine journalist and tennis specialist Dani Michi announced that the Spanish tennis player

Rafael Nadal



I will be doing an occasional tour of some countries in South America. Colombia will be one of the selected destinations.

Specifically, Miche revealed, on Sunday, more details about the possible visit of “Rafa” to our country through a tweet.

The contender on Nadal’s Latin American tour will be Casper Rudd. The match in Colombia will be played in Bogota on November 26,” that was part of the message that accompanied the journalist’s publication.

If confirmed and achieved, Rafael Nadal will return to Colombia, after a long time, exactly 11 years. The first time was in 2011, at El Campín Coliseum in Bogota, when he faced Novak Djokovic in an exhibition match.

How did Rafael Nadal perform in the 2022 ATP season?



After missing for an extended period of time due to a chronic injury to his left foot, Nadal started the year with the Melbourne ATP 250 and went on to win the Australian Open after defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final. 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Later, he won the ATP 500 championship in Acapulco and in June he won his 22nd Grand Slam.

However, Rafa also struggled, above all, with health problems, because in the semi-finals of the Masters 1000 at Indian Wells he had a crack in his ribs and then withdrew from the Wimbledon semi-final due to a ruptured abdomen.

What is the last championship played by Rafael Nadal?



The last tournament Nadal played was the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament in the tennis calendar. There, he was eliminated in the round of 16, after losing to American Frances Tiafoe in parts 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.