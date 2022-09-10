Chile qualified for the Round of 16 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

selections Uruguay and Chile Rugby 7 On Friday, they qualified for the round of 16 The World Cup is held until Sunday in Cape Town (South Africa) By hitting him in the preliminary round, respectively, Hong Kong (19-7) and Germany (15-12).

Chile’s duel against Germany was decided in extra time after a great second-half comeback by the Andean team, Who entered the second half late 0-12 after two consecutive attempts by Jack Hunt and Tim Lichtenberg.

Double numerical superiority due to exceptions Fabian Heimpel and Lichtenberg allowed Shelley to draw with Clemente Armstrong and Benjamin Videlaso the match went to extra time in which the first to score wins, which the Chileans did with a penalty kick Vicente Treding (15-12).

In the afternoon session, the South American representatives will play more complex matches, as they have been paired in the round of 16 With two favorites on the title: Uruguay will face the last world champions, Australia, and Chile will face hosts South Africa.

Preliminary round results

Ireland 24-0 Portugal

Canada 7-31 Zimbabwe

Samoa 7-33 Uganda

Scotland 7-7 Jamaica

Kenya 19-0 Tonga

welsh 10-33 South Korea

Hong Kong 7-19 Uruguay

Germany 12-15 Chili pepper













