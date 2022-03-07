New indictment against former director of Ficrea – El Sol de México

Rafael N, who was the main shareholder of Ficrea, added another arrest warrant against him, which was executed in Reclusorio Sur, where he was already imprisoned, the Mexico City public prosecutor’s office reported.

It was required to respond to the topic about the crime of public fraud, which he apparently committed against nearly six thousand savers and shareholders of the said financial group.

In addition, 65-year-old Rafael N. may have used 90,423,250 pesos from the victims to purchase 11 properties in Acapulco, Guerrero, Guadalajara, Jalisco, the state of Mexico and the country’s capital.

Finally, the former major shareholder of Ficrea was made available to the judge who had ordered from him in the same prison.

Raphael N . arrest

The arrest of Rafael ‘N’ was announced on March 2 by the Attorney General’s Office, an organization that detailed that it was the US authorities who handed over the exile for crimes such as organized crime and operations with illicit sources. More than 200 million pesos.

Federal prosecutors have indicated that the owner of Ficrea is responsible for defrauding more than 6,000 people, most of whom are elderly people.