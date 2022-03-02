New Russian attack in Kharkov left 4 dead; Missiles hit the university

At least four people were killed and nine others were injured Russian attack With missiles against the middle Kharkivthe second largest city in Ukraine and located in the east of the country, according to the state emergency service.

The source indicated on his official channel on Telegram that “emergency rescue operations are underway on the administrative buildings after the missile attack that took place this morning on the city of Kharkov.”

So far, 10 people have been rescued from the rubble. “There are 4 dead and 9 wounded,” he added.

The Russian attack to middle Kharkiv It was produced with missiles against several state buildings and one College.

Missiles destroyed a building Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and E.State unitary company For the National Police of the Kharkov region and building Kharkov National UniversityOn her official account on Telegram, she referred to the Operations Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to UNIAN, Explosions It is located in the heart of Kharkov, 1.5 kilometers from The Freedom Yardwho was bombed eve.

Earlier, the Operations Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported an early morning landing of Russian Airborne Forces in Kharkov, which is still under Ukrainian control, despite Russian soldiers seizing the train station and river port, according to Mayor Igor Kulekhaev.

According to him, “the occupiers attacked the hospital, the military medical center in the northern region” and a battle broke out between the Ukrainian invaders and defenders.

“Kharkov is constantly under fire from the Russians,” Anton Gerashchenko, a consultant to the Ministry of the Interior, stated in his Telegram account.

One of the attacks of the Russian forces, on Tuesday, on the headquarters of the regional administration, killing at least 7 people and wounding 24 others.

As for the second explosion, it was recorded in an apartment building, according to the state emergency service, and it killed 8 and wounded 6.

Gershenko quoted the head of the Kharkov regional administration, Oleg Senegubov, as saying that 21 people had been killed the day before, and 112 had been injured.

With information from EFE