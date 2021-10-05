“No one will get out of here alive.” | Netflix | The good and bad of the horror movie everyone’s talking about | skip entry

as standard know more

“Nobody gets out aliveIt suggests a different story than we’ve seen in commercial horror movies. From the perspective of an undocumented immigrant, this film presents a horror story with many moments of tension and the supernatural. Here are our comments on the American film directed by Santiago Mengini.

Ambar (Christina Rodlow) is an immigrant in the United States who, after losing her mother, decides to leave her native Mexico and go to live in Cleveland, Ohio. This young woman, who did not have a higher education, finds work in a factory, however, the salary she earns is only enough to rent a small room in a pension that accepts only women. A “red flag” he didn’t expect.

In that house, Red (Marc Menchaca) collects the monthly payment and does the maintenance. The young Mexican has no idea about the dark secret this man and his brother possess, and the danger he is in for being in that pension.

Ámbar has lost her only close relative, but finds out that her mother’s cousin also lived in Cleveland and decides to visit him on a mission asking him to help her get a better job. This young woman, who lied about her legality in the state, decided to look for an alternative to get a “green card” and be able to work elsewhere, but she trusts someone who should not.

“Nobody gets out alive“It is a horror movie with many suspenseful scenes that serve as suspense. It has a story that, unlike many other films, has an immigrant protagonist and shows how difficult it is to get to a city without money, without papers, and be the target of scams.

The good

Story of the “Nobody gets out alive“I am original and come from what he has already shown us Netflix In other horror films. This film shows the anxiety and reality of thousands of immigrants in the United States who are being exploited by employers who take advantage of a lack of paperwork. Plus, it reflects the pain you feel when you know you could eventually be deported.

Mexican actress Cristina Rodlo shines with her portrayal of Umbar as a woman trapped in anxiety who draws strength from her fear to confront evil and anyone who appears to harm her. The translator has been a revelation, as little is known about her work.

For his part, Mark Menchaca as Red also does a good job, although the script did not give him the opportunity to be a character of greater depth, which was to be expected from the actions and decisions his character would take during the tape. .

bad

Although it caters to many of the characteristics of a horror film, such as breathtaking scenes and even supernatural characters, the fiction fails to unite the two plots of the story: migratory drama and the supernatural. They seem to lack minutes to explain the paranormal events but they had plenty of time to showcase characters and stories that lead nowhere.

“Nobody gets out aliveIt’s a dark and disturbing movie, but falls short in terms of storytelling and horror. The sequences fail to frighten and reveal flaws in the text.

Rule

Overall, it’s not a bad movie. The plot is original and has moments where it manages to shake the audience, however, it leaves many questions up in the air and has many predictable scenes. If you are a fan of horror and suspense, you may be dissatisfied, but if you are entering the world of horror fiction, it is a good place to start. You will find fear drop by drop.

code

Synopsis: Ambar (Christina Rodlow) is a Mexican immigrant searching for the American dream, but when she is forced to stay in a pension, the dream turns into a nightmare from which she cannot escape.

Cast: Christina Rodlow, Mark Menchaca.

Director: Santiago Mengini

Duration: 1 and 50 minutes

Author rating: ★★

