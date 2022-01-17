Nowhere can be the reason for the existence of Omicron

During the final weeks of 2021, two important things happened: the premiere of a movie Spider-Man: There is no room for home and an increase in the wave of Covid-19 infection caused by the Omicron variant. Although many may think that the two issues are unrelated, a fee Latest from the program Saturday Night Live It seems to indicate the opposite.

After the show took a well-deserved break for the holidays, and now that we’re in the middle of the first schedule of the year, the show has decided to go further than before. As usual in this type of program, many topics and jokes have to be taken from real situations. This is why the new wave of infections caused by the pandemic, which has already lasted for much longer than expected, is the first topic discussed in the script for the sitcom.

However, how do you talk about a sensitive topic with a little humor? The new spider movie is the answer. Comedian James Austin Johnson has become the cartoon version of Joe Biden, the current president of the United States. There the False Chief talks about the recent wave of infections with the Omicron brand and points out the reason for such a frightening rise to none but the film. Spider-Man: There is no room for home.

Although it’s a joke, it could be a topic worth analyzing. During all the months that the pandemic has lasted, no other movie has saturated theaters like the last movie of the spider superhero. To date, the film has already grossed $1,625 million worldwide, making it the seventh highest grossing film of all time.

the trick? To start Spider-Man: There is no room for home It was sponsored by the Marvel brand, which currently holds the title of today’s most successful movie series. But it’s not just about that. No way home It was an event that caused quite a stir from the months leading up to its premiere with a “No Campaign” ad campaign that went a bit too far and kept its powerful cards secret.

The fact that the multiverse exists as the center of the narrative has allowed the announced return of some villains from yesteryear who belonged to other franchises of the same character. No one would have guessed that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin could return to the big screen, just like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. However, this surprise was revealed by the trailers that arrived late to raise expectations.

Later, fans were not only delusional to see these villains return, but imagine what the cinematic image would be like with the three Spider-Man from the cinema. Thankfully, Marvel has delighted fans with the surprising (or not so surprising) return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The news spread from the first day of its release, and fans from all over the world packed the theaters.

In Mexico, though Omicron, Spider-Man: There is no room for home It is indeed the highest-grossing movie of all time. Just a few days ago she overtook who until then was the queen of the Mexican box office, yet another Marvel movie, Avengers: Endgame. That earned the title for 1,474.2 million pesos, and this weekend the friendly neighbor Spider-Man reached 1,500 million pesos. You can read this weekend’s box office details here.